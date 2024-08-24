To remain in debt of ‘gods’ called Doctors

Wherever the art of medicine is loved, there is also a love of humanity,” said Hippocrates (450-380 BC), the Greek physician and philosopher who is known as the father of modern medicine. Over three centuries later, Marcus Tullius Cicero (106-43 BC), Roman poet, philosopher, rhetorician and humorist, said, “In nothing do men (and women) more nearly approach the gods than in giving health to men (and women).”

Over ages, doctors, ‘vaidyas’ and ‘hakeems’ have commanded the respect and love of people for their life-saving abilities and consultations. But things have changed for the worse now. A doctor’s service is being viewed more in commercial terms, that what is expected must be delivered – an extremely difficult expectation to meet in the medical profession, considering that doctors and the medical staff are commonly faced with situations wherein patients are expected to be brought back from the jaws of death. And if they fail, they are blamed – even assaulted – for negligence or lack of diligence.

It has been common for people to view doctors as ‘gods’. But the fact is that they are just as human as the patients they are treating, or whose lives they are trying to save. The ‘gods’ have to prepare for it, and it takes years and a lot of money. The MBBS (Undergraduate Medical Degree) course typically takes five-and-a-half years, including the mandatory 1-year of internship, preparing students for the responsibilities of the medical profession. Post MBBS specialisation like Doctor of Medicine (MD) or Master of Surgery (MS) typically take three years to complete, but can take longer depending on the student’s dedication and calibre. Super-specialisation courses can take another two years.

Nursing courses can take between 12 weeks and four years to complete, depending on whether it is the Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) training (12–18 weeks) or Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSc Nursing) (a four-year undergraduate programme), combining theory and practice in healthcare settings, aiming at developing knowledge, experience and critical thinking skills.

Only on completing the gruelling years do doctors and nurses ‘qualify’ to be considered ‘gods’ by the ‘mortals’. And yet, if they fail, they face the sticks and brickbats, while bouquets are becoming rare these days.

Not surprising, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) reported that 75% of the doctors face physical or verbal abuse in hospitals, and up to 43% live in fear of being targeted by violence, causing immense stress while on duty, clocking a whopping 120 hours per week (Was Infosys co-founder NR Narayana Murthy inspired by them while prescribing 70-hour-weeks to IT professionals?).