Valmiki Corporation scam: Wife of deceased says will approach Karnataka HC

SHIVAMOGGA: Kavitha, wife of 52-year-old P Chandrashekaran, the accounts superintendent of Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation Ltd who ended his life in May this year, has said that she will approach Karnataka High Court seeking jusitce.

“In the chargesheet, it was mentioned that my husband was accused and received money. We didn’t get any justice. He succumbed to pressure. I will go to the High Court. I have already consulted a lawyer,” she said.

Speaking to reporters after the chargesheet was filed by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Thursday, she alleged that the SIT failed to find the truth behind her husband’s suicide. I” demand a CBI probe into the incident,” she added. Replying to a query on whether her husband was taken to Goa and pressurised over the issue, Kavitha said: “I am not aware of any such incident. He never spoke about work at home.”

“For the last two months, we are suffering a lot and we don’t believe that my husband was involved in any such matter. I believe that my husband was clean and he wasn’t involved in corruption. All allegations against my husband were false,” she said.

Kavitha dared the state government to handover the case to CBI. The officials were targeted and the investigation itself was diverted, she said.

“We are not ready to accept corruption allegations against my late husband. We will approach the High Court, and seek punishment for those who were part of the scam,” said Kavitha.