Woman raped after being drugged, kidnapped in Karnataka

UDUPI: In a shocking case of rape that was reported from Karkala town police station on the night of August 23, a 21-year-old girl was drugged and raped by the accused – Altaf who befriended her on Instagram about three months back.

The girl victim was allegedly kidnapped, drugged and raped.

The accused, Althaf, abducted the victim from her workplace in a car and took her to an isolated location near Kukkundoor.

Udupi SP Dr Arun K said that Althaf was not acting alone. His accomplice, Richard Cardoza, joined him later, bringing liquor bottles. The girl was allegedly forced to consume a drink spiked with drugs, after which she was sexually assaulted.

After the crime, the victim was dropped off at her residence. The incident came to light when she and her family filed a complaint. The police quickly arrested both, Althaf and Cardoza, and seized the vehicles used during the crime.

The girl is currently undergoing treatment at Kasturba Hospital in Manipal. The accused have been charged under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Samhita (BNS).

BJP State General Secretary and Karkala MLA V Sunil Kumar condemned the incident stating that it is a case of love jihad. ‘‘Hindu girls are being targeted and we have been raising alarm in this regard. However, the state government and the police are not strict on the accused persons, so such incidents are reported. It is a heinous act and it appears that this was pre-planned. The accused had no fear of police action and the police should investigate the case thoroughly," he urged.