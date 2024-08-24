Young women can become top diplomat of UK for a day

BENGALURU: In the run-up to the International Day of the Girl Child, which falls on October 11, the British High Commission is offering women aged 18 to 23 to step into the role of the UK’s top diplomat for a day.

Women from across the country can participate in the ‘High Commissioner for a Day’ competition and demonstrate their strengths, and potential on a global stage.

Applicants must submit a one-minute video on “How can the UK and India collaborate on technology to benefit future generations?” The video should be shared on all social media including LinkedIn, tagging ‘@UKinIndia’ and using the hashtag ‘#DayOfTheGirl’. Last date for submission is September 4, participants must complete an online form to confirm entry.