AAP calls Karnataka Governor puppet of union government

MYSURU: AAP state president ‘Mukhyamantri’ Chandru accused Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot of becoming “a puppet in the hands of the Centre. Speaking to the media after meeting party workers at Jaladarshini on Saturday, Chandru claimed that in the current political circumstances, there are several states where governors are acting on the direction of the Central government.

“Such a situation where the Central Government is directly controlling the governor is not a phenomenon just in Karnataka, but is found in several other states too. Gehlot, who is sitting on the complaint submitted by the Lokayukta appealing for the approval to prosecute Union minister HD Kumaraswamy in a mining lease scam case, besides BJP leaders G Janardhan Reddy, Shashikala Jolle and Murugesh Nirani in various corruption cases, has given nod for the prosecution of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on the same day after a private person files a complaint.

This clearly indicates that the governor is acting at the behest of the Centre,” he claimed. Stating that AAP is making preparations to contest the local body elections, Chandru said delay in holding the elections for the local bodies is unconstitutional. “As the election dates can be announced anytime, a meeting was held to prepare the workers for the polls,” he said.