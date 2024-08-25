Chevron to invest Rs 8,300 crore in Karnataka, says MB Patil

BENGALURU: Chevron, a global leader in providing energy solutions, on Saturday announced an investment of Rs 8,300 crore to set up its Engineering and Innovation Centre of Excellence here.

The investment was announced during a high-profile meeting attended by Minister for Large and Medium Industries and Infrastructure Development M B Patil and others.

“Karnataka has been consistently leading the way in promoting economic growth and development. The collaboration between the state government and Chevron in implementing this Rs 8,300 crore investment is a clear indication of the significant progress in engineering and innovation in Karnataka. The state government is committed to promoting innovation, economic growth and job creation,” he said.

Akshay Sahni, Country Head of Chevron India, said, “It will provide an opportunity for India’s exceptional talent to work with the resources and expertise of our global network to provide affordable, reliable clean energy.”

A statement by the minister’s office stated that the centre will hire 600 engineers by 2025 in engineering and digital services for energy system technology innovations. The minister noted that Bengaluru is already home to more than 500 Global Capability Centres (GCCs) and accounts for over 30 per cent of India’s GCCs, including finance, healthcare, retail, manufacturing and other sectors.

Patil explained that the Chevron team that will be operating here will execute complex global operations and energy projects in collaboration with international stakeholders.