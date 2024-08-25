Musical chairs in Congres for CM’s post in Karnataka, says opposition leader Ashoka

BENGALURU/HAVERI: Leader of Opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka said that the BJP never wanted to topple the Congress government in Karnataka and there is no need for them to do it.

“Like musical chairs, there is a competition within the Congress for the CM’s post. Names of DK Shivakumar, Mallikarjun Kharge, Dr G Parameshwara, and others are doing the rounds. This issue is being discussed more among Congress MLAs,” the BJP leader told the media.

After the Congress’ dismal performance in Karnataka in the recent Lok Sabha elections, DyCM Shivakumar, who is also state Congress chief, is criticising people, Ashoka said, adding that corruption has increased in the government and many officials have ended their life.

“The Congress leaders, however, mock the people of Bengaluru. They should apologise to the people,” the BJP leader said. While justifying the need to increase water tariff, Shivakumar had recently stated that people are ungrateful.

On the allegations that Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot has returned bills without giving any valid reasons, Ashoka said that when the governor sends back a bill, the government must clarify and convince him. “Chief Minister Siddaramaiah should learn to respect the governor,” Ashoka added.

The governor has the powers to advise the government on the pros and cons of bills and even when the BJP was in power, the then Governor Hansraj Bhardwaj had sent back many bills, he said. It is not right for the government to make a mistake and blame it on the governor, he said. Speaking at the state-level workshop of the BJP membership campaign, Ashoka said that the party will continue to fight against the mistakes of the Congress government. Despite the strength of 136 MLAs, Siddaramaiah ran away from the Assembly without answering any questions on the MUDA case, Ashoka added.

Loss to treasury

Meanwhile, the decision to allot land to the Jindal group at a discounted rate has caused significant loss to the state’s treasury, said BJP MP Basavaraj Bommai, adding that this decision is against the state’s interests and should be halted immediately. “... if not, it raises suspicions of some deal behind the scenes,” the former CM claimed.