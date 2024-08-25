Two minor girls killed by stepfather in Karnataka

BENGALURU: A man allegedly hacked his two stepdaughters to death with a machete at their house in Kaveri Layout, Dasarahalli, on Saturday evening.

The deceased have been identified as Soni, 16, a class 10 student, and Shrusti, 14, a class 8 student. The accused, Mohan, a grocery delivery agent, is absconding. He hails from Dehradun in Uttarakhand.

Mohan married their mother Anitha Yadav, who hails from Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh, nine years ago. Anitha found her daughters lying dead in a pool of blood after returning home from work. She works in a garment factory in Dasarahalli.

Bodies bore deep injury marks

The police rushed to the house after receiving a call from Anitha. Mohan is absconding and his mobile phone is switched off. Scene of Crime Officers said the girls might have been murdered around 3.30 pm. The bodies bore deep injury marks, the police said. A search is on for Mohan. Police have registered a case based on a complaint by Anitha.