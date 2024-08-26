Fruit flies from Dharwad to fly to space!

DHARWAD: Fruit flies from Dharwad are flying to space! The flies, with the scientific name Drosophila melanogaster, will be used in an experiment in space during the Gaganyaan manned mission, which is scheduled for next year. The flies have been developed by the Department of Biotechnology at the University of Agricultural Sciences (UAS), Dharwad.

It may sound strange, but fruit flies share about 77% of genes that cause diseases in humans. The flies are crucial to study the formation of kidney stones among astronauts in space.

Kidney stones are a common health issue among astronauts. Reports indicate that kidney stones have been observed in astronauts over 30 times during space missions. They experience an increased risk of kidney stone formation because of elevated calcium excretion from bone loss, increased urine acidity, consumption of dehydrated food, reduced urine output and other factors.

“Fruit flies are important to better understand how the molecular mechanisms work when kidney stones are formed among humans in space. The experiment will help come up with improved treatments, particularly for Indian astronauts,” said Ravi Kumar Hosmani, Assistant Professor at the UAS Biotechnology Department.