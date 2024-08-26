How did Kharge kin get land in Karnataka under quota, asks Rajya Sabha MP

BENGALURU: BJP Rajya Sabha member Lahar Singh Siroya on Sunday alleged that AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and his family were allotted 5 acres of land by the KIADB in the aerospace entrepreneurs quota in Karnataka.

“When did the AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge family become aerospace entrepreneurs to be eligible for KIADB land? Is this about misuse of power, nepotism, and conflict of interest,” he questioned through a letter released on social media tagging the Prime Minister’s Office and the Home Minister.

“How did Industries Minister MB Patil give his consent to the allocation in March 2024? The matter of this alleged illegal allocation has also reached the Governor’s Office through an RTI activist,” he informed.

Siroya sought a probe with regard to the said land allocation. Meanwhile, he asked if the Kharge family would give up the land like Chief Minister Siddaramaiah did with the controversial sites allotted by MUDA.

Citing a news report, he alleged that Siddhartha Vihara Trust run by the Kharge family, has been allocated 5 acres of Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board (KIADB) land. “It was out of the total 45.94 acres meant for civic amenities, under the SC quota, in the Hitech Defence Aerospace Park near Bengaluru,” he pointed out.