Karnataka: Woman feeds villagers after Gruha Lakshmi scheme restarts

BELAGAVI: An elderly woman, who had taken a vow in a temple for the restart of Gruha Lakshmi scheme -- which had halted briefly, offered a special meal to villagers after the government restarted depositing Rs 2,000 to women heads of families.

The woman, Akkatai Langoti, who is 65 years old and lives with her mentally challenged son at Susatti village of Raibag taluk in Belagavi district, became the talking point of the entire state after she offered holige oota to fellow villagers on Friday. She bore the expenses from a part of the Gruha Lakshmi money she had saved for the purpose.

Villagers said Akkatai is poor and earns her living through farming and selling buffalo milk. “But she is spiritual and actively participates in all religious activities. When the money being deposited under Gruha Lakshmi stopped for a while, she had taken the vow at the temple of Adavi Laxmi -- the village deity,” they said.

Akkatai told her neighbours Dundawwa Nooli (70) and Lakkawwa Hattiholi (55) and other women about her plan.

50 women helped Akkatai

Akkatai also sought their help in preparing the holige, a sweet dish. Inspired by her, nearly 50 women contributed Rs 100 each, while Akkatai put in Rs 10,000 for the special meal. Around a thousand people were fed.

After coming to know about it, Women and Child Development Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar sent her public relation officer JB Bhagojikoppa and team to Susatti village on Sunday to felicitate Akkatai.

The elderly woman was gifted a silk saree and homemade holige. Hebbalkar then spoke to Akkatai over phone and appreciated the elderly woman’s initiative.