Officials plug Malavi dam as crest gates give way 

HOSAPETE: Nearly a fortnight after one of the crest gates of the Tungabhadra dam collapsed, leading to a major flood scare, a similar incident was reported at a reservoir in Vijayanagara district. On August 23, two crest gates of the Malavi reservoir gave way, leading to outflow of water downstream.

Acting swiftly, engineers from the Tungabhadra Dam Board rushed to the dam and repaired the damaged crest gates in a day.

The Malavi dam, located in Hagaribommanahalli taluk of Vijayanagara district, was constructed in 1972. It is a major source of water for irrigation in the taluk and also for the Tungabhadra dam. Over the last few years, farmers have been requesting that the administration rennovate the crest gates. The dam has 10 crest gates with water storage of 2 tmcft.

Somashekar Nayak of Hagaribommanahalli said over the last few years, they submitted many memoranda to the state government and the Vijayanagara district administration to carry out repairs of the crest gates, but in vain.

A senior official said, “Presently, there is no water outflow from the crest gates. A report was sent to the state government.”