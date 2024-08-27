A new Anubhava Mantapa comes up in Maharashtra

BENGALURU: Ahead of Assembly elections in Maharashtra, a newly constructed Anubhava Mantapa in Dahegaon of Aurangabad district is garnering attention. This modern structure pays homage to the first Anubhava Mantapa established by social reformer Basavanna in Bidar district, Karnataka, eight to nine centuries ago. The original Mantapa is widely regarded as a pillar of inclusivity and democracy.

The new Anubhava Mantapa has been built by Virendra Mangalge, a devoted follower of Basavanna. Talking to TNIE over phone, Mangalge highlighted the importance of Basavanna’s teachings.

He said it is necessary to spread awareness on Basava philosophy across all religions and backgrounds. He said tragic killings of Govind Pansare, Narendra Dabholkar, and MM Kalburgi are stark reminders of the need to reject hatred and embrace inclusiveness and equality Basavanna preached.

The new Anubhava Mantapa cost around Rs 70 lakh -- Rs 40-Rs 50 lakh for the construction, Rs 20 lakh for the land. Mangalge said the Anubhava Mantapa is open to everyone, regardless of caste or religion.

The inaugural function of the Mantapa was presided over by Dr Aravind Jatti of the Basava Samiti, based in Bengaluru.