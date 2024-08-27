Actor Prakash Raj denies statement, to take legal action

BENGALURU: Actor and activist Prakash Raj expressed outrage over a false statement attributed to him by X account @MeghUpdates. The tweet claimed that Prakash Raj had posted, “In Indonesia, Muslims are 90 percent, Hindus are 2 percent. There are 11,000 temples. I have never heard of riots because there is no RSS there.”

In an interview with The New Indian Express, Prakash Raj strongly denied making the statement and announced his intention to take legal action. “I am contacting my lawyers, and we will push for legal action against this person on Tuesday,” he stated. He said he had already formally complained to X (formerly Twitter) about this “deliberate smear campaign”.

Prakash Raj accused right-wing groups of fabricating false statements and spreading them on social media to damage his reputation. “This is a common strategy. Right-wingers fabricate such statements and use social media to propagate their falsehoods. The narrative is to project me as someone who is against Hindus,” he explained, and clarified, “I am against the BJP, Modi and Amit Shah. They are trying to use this false statement to project me as a person who is against Hindus.”

Raj retorted to the post on X, “If it’s you @MeghUpdates or whoever has created this... own it up. THIS IS NOT MY STATEMENT. Don’t put your statements in my name #justasking.”

He said he was busy with a theatre programme over three days and suddenly saw this. The misleading tweet has sparked a wave of responses, with many users reacting with anger and others seeking clarifications from the actor. While some rushed to Raj’s defence, many others were scathing in their criticism. This is not the first time Prakash Raj was criticized over a false post attributed to him, and has issued clarifications earlier also.