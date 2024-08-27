Darshan Thoogudeepa to be shifted to Bellary after controversy over VIP treatment in Bengaluru jail: Report

Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa, currently held in judicial custody in connection with a murder case, is being transferred to Bellary jail, according to NDTV.

Earlier it was reported that he is likely to be shifted to another prison in the state, with both the Chief Minister and Home Minister indicating on Tuesday that authorities are in the process of making such a decision. This follows a request from Bengaluru Police, who also sought the transfer of other individuals involved in the Renukaswamy murder case and certain notorious criminals from Parappana Agrahara Central Jail to different facilities.

A photograph of Darshan hanging out with three others, including a rowdy-sheeter, on the lawns of the jail had gone viral on Sunday, sparking a row.

In the picture, the actor is seen in a relaxed mood, sitting on a chair and holding a cigarette and a coffee mug.

Also, a purported video of Darshan speaking to a person over a video call from the prison too had surfaced on social media.