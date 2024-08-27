Karnataka: Aadhaar seeding of land records starts to combat fraud

BENGALURU: Revenue Minister Krishna Byregowda here on Monday launched a campaign to link Aadhaar with the RTC (Record of Rights, Tenancy, and Crops or land records) to prevent fraudsters from creating fake documents and cheating innocent people.

He also said the new initiative of anywhere registration, which was launched as a pilot in Tumakuru and Belagavi, will be extended to other districts from September 2.

On Aadhaar linking, he told reporters at Vikasa Soudha, “The land of innocent people is being systematically robbed. Complaints are heard that even the lands of the deceased have been sold by creating fake documents. Innocent people have to run to courts for years to clear such cases.”

He said, “The Aadhaar linking campaign has been launched to prevent such cases and to protect and authorise the right of the common people to their land.”

He said, “Aadhaar linking was launched on trial basis for one month in three taluks. With the trial successful, it has been expanded to all parts of the state.”

He appealed to the people not to consider this as an inconvenience and to cooperate with the process of Aadhaar linking at the time of registration for the safety of land ownership and to avoid fraud.

Book appointment online, register your property

Byregowda said the “anywhere registration” system will be extended across the state from September 2. “The state has 252 sub-registrar offices. But staffers in only 50 offices face work pressure. People coming to these offices are being inconvenienced. There are complaints that the work is not done on time, they have to wait for a long time and there are a lot of middlemen. Anywhere registration has been launched to tackle these issues,” he said.

A person who wants to register property can go to any sub-registrar office which is convenient for her/him, where there is no crowd, book an appointment online and register their property, he said.

This reduces work pressure on the staff at sub-registrar offices, and will help people get their properties registered easily, he added.

Earlier, Kaveri-2 technology was implemented to speed up property registration work. Now, “Aadhaar linking” and “Anywhere Registration” will help people even more, he added.

Principal Secretary V Rashmi Mahesh and Inspector General of Registration and Commissioner of Stamps Dayananda KA were present.