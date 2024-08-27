Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah admits to lapses in Bengaluru prison, says more heads may roll

BELAGAVI: KarnatakaChief Minister Siddaramaiah admitted to lapses at the Bengaluru Central Prison, Parappana Agrahara, in connection with the alleged VIP treatment given to Kannada actor Darshan by the jail authorities.

Speaking to the media at Belagavi airport, the CM said that seven employees of the jail have already been suspended and more higher officials may be suspended after the inquiry into the incident is completed.

Later, Karnataka Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara said that nine jail officials have been suspended.

Siddaramaiah said that the State Government has taken the developments at Parappana Agrahara seriously. Dr G Parameshwara will inspect the jail affairs in person and take congnisance of them, he added.

The CM said none of the senior officials in the jail will be spared, and action will be initiated against them based on the inquiry.

Siddaramaiah said that his government was contemplating shifting Darshan to a different jail, likely to Hindalga prison in Belagavi.

Meanwhile, the CM hit out at Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Pralhad Joshi for his recent remarks that the State Government was working for the welfare of the rich and not the poor.

“What has he (Joshi) done for the welfare of the poor as a minister. He has no moral right to criticise the State Government,” Siddaramaiah added.

A total of 17 people, including Darshan, are currently in judicial custody in connection with the Renukaswamy murder case. The body of Renukaswamy, who was a fan of the actor, was found near a stormwater drain in Sumanahalli in Bengaluru on June 9.