BENGALURU: Toxic fumes from overheated “non-stick” teflon-coated cookware can potentially lead to health risks with symptoms of flu known as “teflon flu”.

Experts told The New Indian Express that in India, where non-stick cookware is widely used, this condition, which also mimics other flu symptoms, could be significantly under-reported due to lack of awareness or misdiagnosis.

They said exposure to these toxic fumes can lead to serious health complications and suggested using cookware made of ‘stainless steel’ or ‘cast iron’.

Meanwhile, doctors warned against using scratched or worn out pans, noting that even a single scratch on teflon-coated cookware can release thousands of particles.

Such scratched or damaged pans should be discarded immediately as chemicals from them can remain in the body and pose significant health risks, including kidney and testicular cancer.

Edwina Raj, head of services - clinical nutrition and dietetics, Aster CMI Hospital, said individuals get “teflon flu” when they are exposed to fumes from overheated teflon-coated cookware. The condition is linked to breakdown of a chemical compound used in teflon.

When teflon is exposed to high temperatures, it releases toxic particles and gases leading to symptoms such as headaches, chills, fever, chest tightness, cough and sore throat, Edwina said.

Symptoms resemble those of respiratory infections

Symptoms of “teflon flu” start showing within hours of exposure and continuous exposure to fumes from overheated teflon cookware leads to health implications such as thyroid abnormalities, certain cancers, and infertility, the doctors said.

“Teflon flu” may often go unrecognised or misdiagnosed as its symptoms resemble those of common respiratory infections, particularly during flu season, Dr Manjunath PH, consultant - interventional pulmonologist, Gleneagles BGS Hospital, said.

He said many cases of “teflon flu” are mistakenly attributed to viral infections, leading to incorrect treatment and improper diagnosis.

“To minimise the risk, precautionary measures such as ensuring proper ventilation while cooking and avoiding overheating cookware should be taken,” he added.

The experts said individuals should consult a doctor if they develop flu-like symptoms after cooking.