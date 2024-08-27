Vigil at airport, seaport; Suspected Mpox cases to be isolated at facilities in B'luru and M'luru

BENGALURU: Amidst the Mpox scare globally, state health department has been directed to keep a vigil on the people entering the State via airports and sea ports, especially keeping suspension of those entering from the affected countries.

All Mpox suspected at the Point of Entry, will be isolated at the transit isolation facility and the information shall be shared immediately with the State and District Surveillance Officer of the Integrated Disease Surveillance Program, of the respective district by generating early warning signal in the Integrated Health Information Platform, directed the state health department on Tuesday.

The suspected cases will later be shifted to Isolation Hospital at Indiranagar in Bengaluru and Wenlock Hospital at Mangaluru in an ambulance and the samples will be collected and sent for testing.

The direction further states that officials at the point of entry, should keep the list of contacts of the suspected cases ready, and share it with the health officials if these suspected Mpox case tests positive.