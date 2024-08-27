Where Mahatma laid foundation for Krishna Mandir

MANGALURU: Krishna Janmashtami was celebrated by children with devotion and religious fervour on Monday at the Krishna Mandir inside a school in Mangaluru, where Mahatma Gandhi had laid foundation stone during his short visit to the city decades ago.

According to historians, Mahatma Gandhi paid three visits to Mangaluru — 1920, 1927 and 1934 — as part of the freedom struggle.

During his visit to Mangaluru on February 24, 1934, Gandhiji laid the foundation of Krishna Mandir attached to Canara Lower Primary Kannada Medium School at Dongarakeri in Mangaluru and the plaque unveiled by him can still be seen on the school wall. The statue of Lord Krishna inside the temple is carved out by Renjal Gopal Shenoy from Karkala.

Vasundhara Shenoy, a student, said, “It is a proud feeling for all of us to know that Mahatma Gandhi visited our school and laid foundation for the Krishna Mandir.”

On the day of Krishna Janmashtami, special pujas are conducted.

“Our students recited bhajans, shlokas and offered puja to Lord Krishna. Students enthusiastically participated in the Mosaru Kudike celebrations and were dressed as Lord Krishna,” said Pramila Saldanha, headmistress, Canara Girls High School.

The students also celebrate Mahatma Gandhi’s birth anniversary by singing patriotic songs and reciting ‘Raghupati Raghava Raja Ram’.

“Every day our students offer puja to Lord Krishna and remember Mahatma Gandhi. The temple reminds people of the significance of Gandhi’s role in the freedom struggle and the significant padayatra he had undertaken in 1934,” Pramila added. The school is home to 130 students between Classes 1 to 5 and eight permanent teachers.