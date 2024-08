BENGALURU: Despite directives from the National Green Tribunal (NGT), waste continues to pile up everywhere in Bengaluru. The government agencies seem to have no solution to address the garbage problem.

Worried about the garbage menace, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is now asking citizens to manage their waste.

“Citizens must now segregate and process their waste, not just in large apartments or residential complexes, but even in individual homes as there is nothing more we can do,” said Basavaraj Kabade, BBMP Solid Waste Management, chief engineer. According to data, the city generates 6,000 metric tonnes (MT) of waste daily.

Of this, 2500-3000 MT of waste is sent to the landfill at Mitiganahalli. “This is the only landfill in Bengaluru. There are seven waste processing units. But most of them are not working due to technical failures and citizens’ protests,” a senior BBMP official said.The palike hoped that the energy department’s waste-to-energy plant coming up in Bidadi (11.5 MW plant) would address the problem.

‘Palike has no control over contractors’

The energy department has installed a 370-MW liquified natural gas-based power plant in Yelahanka. The two will start supplying power to the grid in the first week of September.

The Bidadi plant will take only segregated dry waste and requires 600 tonnes daily when it is fully functional. “But the plant load will be 75% of the capacity,” the official said. An official from the energy department said, “The two units will not help address the problem of waste as expected. Because the waste generated is much more than the plants can handle. Moreover, there are no plans to expand the plants or start new ones.”

Over the past few years, five legacy waste units have closed down. Also, the BBMP’s old plan of converting landfills into tree parks has shown poor results. Only the landfill at Bagalur has been converted into a tree park. Biomining is on in Mandur landfill. But so far, only five lakh metric tonnes of the accumulated 23 lakh metric tonnes have been removed. The government had also proposed to set up four waste processing units on the city’s outskirts. But nothing has moved forward.