Centre committed to revitalising public sector enterprises: Minister HD Kumaraswamy

BENGALURU: Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel HD Kumaraswamy said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision is clear and ambitious -- to position India as the world’s third-largest economy by enhancing industrial production.

During his visit to the Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) Electronics division, located on Mysuru Road here, the minister noted that the ‘Make in India’ and ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ initiatives have been instrumental in this endeavour.

Kumaraswamy praised BHEL as a well-performing public sector enterprise, acknowledging its foundational contributions to the nation’s industrial sector. Despite challenges, BHEL continues to operate profitably, with significant contributions to the power sector, where it holds over a 40% market share in the thermal power segment, as well as to the Indian Army and the space sector, said a note from the minister’s office.

While recognising BHEL’s receipt of substantial orders, the minister expressed concern over the company’s profit margins, emphasising the importance of vigilant management to avoid potential risks. He urged officials and employees to ensure the company’s continued financial health, highlighting the impact of the ‘Make in India’ and ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ initiatives in driving BHEL’s success amidst technological advancements.

During his visit, the minister inspected various divisions of the unit, reviewed ongoing activities, and engaged with senior officials and workers to understand their concerns and aspirations.