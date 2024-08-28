Chemotherapy daycare units in all Karnataka district hospitals

BENGALURU: Chemotherapy daycare centres will be started in all the district hospitals in Karnataka within the next month, Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao has said. He was speaking after laying the foundation, along with CM Siddaramaiah, DyCM DK Shivakumar, for the construction of a 200-bedded mother and child hospital, a mortuary, a kitchen, a teaching block, a laundry block and a bio-medical waste room at Rs 150 crore on the premises of KC General Hospital, on Tuesday.

“Rural cancer patients are forced to travel and come to super speciality hospitals located in cities. If the chemotherapy daycare centres are set up at the district hospitals across the state, cancer patients need not travel,” adding that the chemotherapy daycare centres would be set up in a month’s time.

Stating that a separate ambulance service will be started soon only to attend accident victims, Rao said, “Sixty-five ambulances will be operating to attend to accident victims only. This is a new scheme of the State Government and CM Siddaramaiah will flag off the services soon.”

Siddaramaiah said that the government hospital doctors are more experienced than the private doctors and should not lag behind the private hospitals in providing health services. “Hi-tech health services should be available in government hospitals on par with the private ones. Steps are taken to provide robotic surgeries in government hospitals,” the CM added.