Karnataka government forms guidelines for digital advertising

BENGALURU: In a bid to take the state government’s policies and schemes to the internet-savvy public, the government has issued Karnataka Digital Advertising Guidelines - 2024. Influencers with at least one lakh followers are considered as eligible digital media entities under the guidelines.

The guidelines mandate that all digital advertising requirements of departments, corporations, authorities, boards, local governing bodies, town municipalities, city corporations, etc. be executed through the DIPR. The guidelines will be effective for the next five years or until further notification.

Mandatory registration

Search engines, video streaming, social media, OTT, fintech, app download platforms, in-app ads, websites, web ad aggregators, news aggregators, call centres, IVRS providers, chatbots providers, rich communication services providers and influencers are considered, as digital media entities, which must mandatorily register with DIPR to be eligible for digital advertising.