Rs 19.05 crore reserved for subsidy from Coffee Board in Kodagu

MADIKERI: Even as the central government has released Rs 307.80 crore to the Coffee Board of India, funds have been reserved to extend subsidies to the coffee growers. In Kodagu, Rs 19.05 crore fund is reserved for the subsidy scheme and the growers can apply for the same before September 30.
Kodagu grows coffee across 1197 sq km area and the district contributes to 35 per cent of the country’s coffee production. However, the coffee growers in the district, especially the small growers, have become victims of the changing weather patterns and have incurred losses in the past.
While the Coffee Board extended subsidies to the growers through various schemes, the same ended in 2017 due to some financial implications. Nevertheless, the subsidies have resumed from last year.
In 2023-24, the Board extended subsidy for re-plantation of coffee crops and irrigation facilities including the establishment of ring wells, open wells, drip irrigation or sprinklers to all the growers alongside subsidy for construction of drying yard and godown to growers from the SC-ST category. Nevertheless, with more funds being released to the Board this year, additional subsidies are being extended to the growers from the Board.
“This year, a subsidy is being released for machinery purchase and for the establishment of a pulping unit alongside irrigation and re-plantation work. The subsidy for the establishment of a drying yard or godown has been extended to all the growers this year,” confirmed Dr V Chandrashekar, DD (Extension), Madikeri.
Further, with an aim to promote the education of the kids of the coffee labourers and workers, the Board will provide scholarships to the children of coffee labourers and coffee workers. “Scholarships will be extended to the students pursuing first PUC, first-year degree and for professional courses. The students must be children of coffee labourers or coffee workers including kids of labourers in coffee curing works,” he explained.
He added that the Rs 9.5 crore fund is reserved for subsidies for growers from the General category in the South Kodagu Gonikoppal extension. Similarly, Rs 5 lakh has been reserved for SC category growers and Rs 1 crore for ST category growers in the Gonikoppal extension. For North Kodagu growers, Rs 8.5 crore has been reserved for the subsidies. The growers eligible for the subsidies can submit an application to the Board before September 30.
The extension of the subsidy scheme is welcomed by the growers of the district even as Dr Kaverappa, former VP of the Coffee Board, urged the officials to continue the subsidies throughout the year. Meanwhile, the Coffee Board officials are conducting a joint survey alongside revenue and agricultural departments of the crop loss across heavy rainfall areas in the district and a report on the extension of the damage will be submitted to the district administration shortly.