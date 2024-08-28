Rs 19.05 crore reserved for subsidy from Coffee Board in Kodagu

MADIKERI: Even as the central government has released Rs 307.80 crore to the Coffee Board of India, funds have been reserved to extend subsidies to the coffee growers. In Kodagu, Rs 19.05 crore fund is reserved for the subsidy scheme and the growers can apply for the same before September 30.

Kodagu grows coffee across 1197 sq km area and the district contributes to 35 per cent of the country’s coffee production. However, the coffee growers in the district, especially the small growers, have become victims of the changing weather patterns and have incurred losses in the past.

While the Coffee Board extended subsidies to the growers through various schemes, the same ended in 2017 due to some financial implications. Nevertheless, the subsidies have resumed from last year.

In 2023-24, the Board extended subsidy for re-plantation of coffee crops and irrigation facilities including the establishment of ring wells, open wells, drip irrigation or sprinklers to all the growers alongside subsidy for construction of drying yard and godown to growers from the SC-ST category. Nevertheless, with more funds being released to the Board this year, additional subsidies are being extended to the growers from the Board.