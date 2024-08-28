Two die in suspected water contamination in KR Pet taluk of Karnataka

MANDYA : Two women died and 12 took ill after allegedly consuming contaminated water in KR Pet taluk in Mandya district on Tuesday. Javaramma (90) and Chikamma (75), both residents of Marenahalli, died, while Makamma (60), Ningegowda (70) and Sannamma (50) have been admitted to the ICU at the Hassan district hospital. Nagamma (70) and Kallesh who experienced vomiting and diarrhoea are recovering at the hospital.

Residents alleged that the tap water supplied by the gram panchayat was contaminated, resulting in the deaths and illness. They alleged that despite the issue brought to the notice of the deputy commissioner a few days ago, no action was taken. Taluk Health Officer Dr Ajith said the deaths were not due to vomiting and diarrhoea. Javaramma died due to age-related ailments and Chikkamma, who was staying in Javaramma’s house, had visited the town public hospital for treatment for an illness and had returned home after being treated. She later died in the house.

Dr Ajit said they collected water samples from the tank and the house and found it was not contaminated and was potable. It is suspected that the villagers had consumed water or food from a different place. PDO Dinesh said water samples have been set to a lab for tests.