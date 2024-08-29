Allotment of site to Mallikarjun Kharge’s trust made in hurry, says Chalavadi Narayanswamy

BENGALURU: Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council Chalavadi Narayanswamy on Wednesday said the state government hurriedly and in violation of rules allotted a 5-acre civic amenities site at the Aerospace Park in Bengaluru to a trust consisting of AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and his family members, including minister Priyank Kharge.

The BJP leader told media persons in Bengaluru that there were many lapses in the allotment of the site to the trust. The applications were scrutinised on March 4, a meeting under the chairmanship of Industries Minister MB Patil on March 5 took the decision and from March 6, the allotment letters were issued, he said. “Why was it all done in such a hurry and what was the reason behind it?” he questioned.

He said many people were not even aware of the notification issued for the allotment of the CA sites as only 14 days were given to submit the applications and the process was completed in a hurry. “This is the biggest blunder in KIADB’s history,” he said.

Chalavadi said the principal secretary to the social welfare department had written to the state government about the department’s plans to construct a skill development centre to train youth and asked for 5 acres of land. The government department was not given the land to train youth, while it was given to a private trust, he said.

As many as 71 others who were allotted land under the SC/ST quota at the Aerospace Park have not been given land since 2022, though they have paid the first installment. “Who will give justice to them,” he questioned.

Explaining alleged irregularities in the allotment of CA sites to various individuals in KIADB industrial areas in the state, he said pieces of land have been allotted to a three-star hotel and for the construction of apartments, while three allotments have been made for the same address in Vijayapura.

The Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board (KIADB) should have auctioned the CA sites and by not doing so, it lost around Rs 500-600 crore. The notification must be quashed and the sites auctioned, he said.

The market value of each acre of land allotted to Kharge’s trust is around Rs 15-20 crore, he said. It is a case of nepotism and Priyank Kharge should resign, he added.

He also warned the minister against making personal attacks against him.