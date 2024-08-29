Kannada actor Darshan transferred to Ballari jail amid controversy

BENGALURU: Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa, currently in judicial custody in connection with the Renukaswamy murder case, was transferred on Thursday from Parappana Agrahara Central Prison in Bengaluru to a jail in Ballari amid tight security.

The transfer follows a ruling by the 24th Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate court in Bengaluru on Tuesday, permitting Darshan’s relocation after a photograph of him relaxing with three others, including a rowdy-sheeter, on the lawns of the Bengaluru jail went viral on Sunday. The image, which sparked public outrage, shows Darshan sitting in a relaxed posture, holding a cigarette and a coffee mug.

Additionally, a video purportedly showing Darshan engaging in a video call from within the prison also surfaced on social media, further fueling the controversy.

The court has also allowed the transfer of other co-accused in the murder case to various prisons across the state, with several of them being relocated today.

Police sources revealed that Darshan was escorted to Ballari jail via a route through Andhra Pradesh to ensure security and to avoid crowding by fans. Darshan was initially transported out of Parappana Agrahara Central Prison in a police SUV, before being transferred to a police van near Chikkaballapur en route to Ballari.

Upon arrival at the Ballari jail, Darshan was seen wearing a black t-shirt with sunglasses hanging from its neckline, paired with blue jeans. He was also carrying a water bottle and some clothes. Interestingly, a few scenes from the 2017 Kannada movie 'Chowka', in which Darshan had a cameo role, were filmed at the Ballari jail.