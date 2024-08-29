Kannada actor Darshan transferred to Ballari jail amid controversy

BENGALURU: Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa, currently in judicial custody in connection with the Renukaswamy murder case, was transferred on Thursday from Parappana Agrahara Central Prison in Bengaluru to a jail in Ballari amid tight security.
The transfer follows a ruling by the 24th Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate court in Bengaluru on Tuesday, permitting Darshan’s relocation after a photograph of him relaxing with three others, including a rowdy-sheeter, on the lawns of the Bengaluru jail went viral on Sunday. The image, which sparked public outrage, shows Darshan sitting in a relaxed posture, holding a cigarette and a coffee mug.
Additionally, a video purportedly showing Darshan engaging in a video call from within the prison also surfaced on social media, further fueling the controversy.
The court has also allowed the transfer of other co-accused in the murder case to various prisons across the state, with several of them being relocated today.
Police sources revealed that Darshan was escorted to Ballari jail via a route through Andhra Pradesh to ensure security and to avoid crowding by fans. Darshan was initially transported out of Parappana Agrahara Central Prison in a police SUV, before being transferred to a police van near Chikkaballapur en route to Ballari.
Upon arrival at the Ballari jail, Darshan was seen wearing a black t-shirt with sunglasses hanging from its neckline, paired with blue jeans. He was also carrying a water bottle and some clothes. Interestingly, a few scenes from the 2017 Kannada movie 'Chowka', in which Darshan had a cameo role, were filmed at the Ballari jail.
On Wednesday, a Bengaluru court extended the judicial custody of Darshan, along with his friend Pavithra Gowda and 15 others accused in the Renukaswamy murder case, until September 9.
In response to the leaked photograph and allegations of "special treatment" given to Darshan, nine prison officials, including the Chief Superintendent of Parappana Agrahara jail, were suspended on Monday after a preliminary investigation. Additionally, three FIRs were filed, including one against Darshan, under sections of the Prisons Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
According to police sources, the murder of 33-year-old Renukaswamy, a native of Chitradurga and a fan of Darshan, was allegedly sparked by obscene messages he sent to Pavithra Gowda. Darshan, enraged by these messages, is suspected to have played a role in Renukaswamy’s murder. The victim's body was discovered near a stormwater drain beside an apartment in Sumanahalli, Bengaluru, on June 9.
Investigations revealed that Raghavendra, a member of Darshan’s fan club in Chitradurga and one of the accused, lured Renukaswamy to a shed in R R Nagar under the pretense that the actor wished to meet him. It was in this shed that Renukaswamy was allegedly tortured and murdered.
The post-mortem report confirmed that Renukaswamy died due to shock and hemorrhage caused by multiple blunt injuries. Police sources claim that Pavithra Gowda, who is listed as the primary accused, was a "major cause" of the murder, with evidence suggesting that she instigated the other accused, conspired with them, and actively participated in the crime.