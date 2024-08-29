Karnataka High Court to resume MUDA case hearing on August 29

BENGALURU: With the Karnataka High Court on Thursday set to resume hearing Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s petition challenging Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot’s sanction to prosecute him in the MUDA case, opposition BJP and JDS plan to harp on the outcome in the court, even as Congress circles are rife with rumours that there could be a change of guard.

Within Congress, there is talk that the chief minister could be changed based on the outcome of the high court hearing. What led to the rumours is the fact that the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and AICC general secretary KC Venugopal held a one-on-one talk with Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara during the latter’s visit to New Delhi on August 23. But a Congress leader said, “It seems to be just a casual talk and nothing to do with changing the CM. We will back Siddaramaiah as CM, regardless of the outcome in the court.”