Congress high command backs Siddaramaiah on MUDA scam, says will fight in courts

"It has been challenged in court. I don’t want to reveal which court. The case is coming up on 29th. We believe in the law of the land. The decision taken by the governor is unconstitutional and illegal. We will get justice at the hands of the courts," he asserted.

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, who accompanied the CM said that the party stood united, and would pursue the matter in courts, not be "cowed". “Congress leadership is standing with us and everyone is firmly supporting Siddaramaiah,” he said.

Kharge and Gandhi had a detailed interaction with the chief minister and the deputy chief minister as well as senior Karnataka ministers, Surjewala told reporters after the meeting.