CM Siddaramaiah not afraid of any inquiry over MUDA scam row, says DK Shivakumar

Shivakumar who is also the KPCC President said Siddaramaiah will continue as chief minister and the congress party will be in power in Karnataka for the next 10 years.

In a reply to the allegation of BJP leader C T Ravi about congress leaders criticizing Karnataka Governor belongs to the Dalit community, the deputy chief minister said that the Governor's post is constitutional and it is above caste and creed. He suggested that it would be better if C T Ravi got admitted to the newly opened hospital at Kalaburagi.

When asked about the proposed visit of Siddaramaiah to New Delhi, Shivakumar said that the chief minister is visiting New Delhi to appraise the party's high command about the political developments.

Minister for rural Development Priyank Kharge, minister for Medical Education Dr. Sharanprakash Patil, MLAs Allamaprabhu Patil, Qanez Fatima, M Y Patil, MLC Jagadev Guttedar who is also District Congress Party Committee were also present in the press conference.