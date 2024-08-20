CM Siddaramaiah not afraid of any inquiry over MUDA scam row, says DK Shivakumar

KALBURAGI: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is not afraid of facing inquiry in the MUDA case, asserted Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar here on Tuesday.
Answering a question in the press conference on the statement of former chief minister Jagadish Shettar who is also an MP that if Siddaramaiah is not guilty, then why he is afraid of facing inquiry, the deputy chief minister said that there is no question of the chief minister fearing for the inquiry, if he is afraid of the inquiry, he would not have ordered for an inquiry by an IAS officer and a judicial inquiry in the issue. People who have any proof regarding the irregularities of MUDA or against Siddaramaiah can approach the inquiry agencies which is looking into the issue, he said.
Replying to the question on the consent given by the Governor to prosecute the chief minister in MUDA issue, Shivakumar said that as the assent given by the Governor is illegal and against the constitution, the chief minister and Congress Party have questioned it in the Karnataka High Court. We have respect for the judiciary and have faith that justice will prevail.
Shivakumar who is also the KPCC President said Siddaramaiah will continue as chief minister and the congress party will be in power in Karnataka for the next 10 years.
In a reply to the allegation of BJP leader C T Ravi about congress leaders criticizing Karnataka Governor belongs to the Dalit community, the deputy chief minister said that the Governor's post is constitutional and it is above caste and creed. He suggested that it would be better if C T Ravi got admitted to the newly opened hospital at Kalaburagi.
When asked about the proposed visit of Siddaramaiah to New Delhi, Shivakumar said that the chief minister is visiting New Delhi to appraise the party's high command about the political developments.
Minister for rural Development Priyank Kharge, minister for Medical Education Dr. Sharanprakash Patil, MLAs Allamaprabhu Patil, Qanez Fatima, M Y Patil, MLC Jagadev Guttedar who is also District Congress Party Committee were also present in the press conference.