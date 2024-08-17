Karnataka Governor grants permission to prosecute CM Siddaramaiah in MUDA 'scam'

BENGALURU: Karnataka governor Thawar Chand Gehlot on Saturday sanctioned the prosecution of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah over the alleged illegal allotment of fourteen sites to his wife, Parvathi, by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA).

In response, Siddaramaiah consulted his legal team to consider challenging the governor's decision in the high court. He also called a special cabinet meeting at Vidhan Soudha at 5 p.m. to discuss the next steps, though the meeting might be canceled, according to sources. "The cabinet meeting likely to get cancelled. But the Congress party legislators have planned to lay siege to the Rajbhavan immediately", a source informed TNIE.

The governor's office conveyed the issue of sanction against Siddaramaiah to the Chief Secretary of the government and also the three petitioners including anti corruption activist T J Abraham. The sanction issued for the prosecution against the CM under section 17 of the Prevention of Corruption Act 1988 and section 218 of the Bharatiya Nagarika Suraksha Samhita 2013, it noted.

With this the governor rejected the aid and advice of the council of ministers that met under the chairmanship of DCM D K Shivakumar on Aug.1, in Siddaramaiah's absence, and passed resolution to withdraw the showcause notice and reject the petition of T J Abraham.

It was on July.26, Abraham lodged a petition seeking the sanction of prosecution and on the same day the governor had issued the showcause notice to the CM. Activists Snehamayi Krishna and Pradeepkumar S P had also petitioned the governor.

Home minister Dr G Parameshwara reacting to the governor's move alleged that the latter might be under the pressure from the BJP high command to reject the council of ministers' aid and advice and issued the sanction. The cabinet colleagues of Siddaramaiah including the forest minister Eshwar Khandre and Dinesh Gundurao attacked the governor alleging that he being partisan.

Khandre urged that the governor should resign from his post on moral grounds for being biased and if he doesn't the President of India should dismiss him. " The governor had played into the gallery BJP high command especially prime minister Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah who have conspired to destabilise the elected government in Karnataka", Khandre alleged. He warned that the people of the state will take it to the streets.