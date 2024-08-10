Oppn trying to tarnish my image with false charges regarding MUDA scam: CM Siddaramaiah

MYSURU: Accusing the opposition BJP and JD(S) of trying to tarnish his image by levelling false allegations in connection with the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) site allotment 'scam', Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday said he will not be cowed down by such things.

Asserting that he will fight against the charges both politically and legally, the CM also said he will expose opposition leaders H D Kumaraswamy, B S Yediyurappa, B Y Vijayendra and Leader of Opposition in Assembly R Ashoka among others, and the scams in which they are allegedly involved, and take action against them based on inquiry reports.

"We (Congress) organised the Janandolana conventions against their (opposition) padayatre. We have told the people that they are lying, they are doing the padayatre (foot march) with false allegations. They are trying to create a black mark on Siddaramaiah's image. They are trying to dislodge this government that has come to power with the blessings of the people," Siddaramaiah said.

Addressing reporters here, he said the opposition is under the illusion that they can suppress Siddaramaiah politically by trying to tarnish his reputation.

"There are lots of scams during their (opposition) period, we will expose them. We have mentioned a few of them, some are still under investigation, once the reports are out we will take action against those responsible. Whether it is Kumaraswamy or Yediyurappa or Vijayendra or Ashoka. We will take action against everyone," he added.

The week-long Bengaluru-Mysuru padayatre (foot march) by opposition BJP and JD(S) seeking to highlight the alleged fraudulent allotment of sites to land losers by MUDA, including to Siddaramaiah's wife Parvathi, will conclude in Mysuru today with a mega rally.