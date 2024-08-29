Karnataka's Bommasandra-Hosur metro line may face opposition

BENGALURU: The Rs 6,900-crore Bommasandra-Hosur Metro project proposed by Chennai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (CMRL) will have five stations in Karnataka and seven in Tamil Nadu. A detailed feasibility report on the 23-km elevated metro line (12km in Karnataka and 11km in TN) was presented by a team from CMRL to officials of Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) on Tuesday.

However, there seems to be resistance from Karnataka to the project as Hosur will emerge as a competitor to the business interests of Bengaluru.

With Tamil Nadu also planning an airport in Hosur, which is likely to attract flyers from South Bengaluru, metro connectivity with Bengaluru will be a windfall for Hosur.

From Bommasandra, the Yellow Line of Namma Metro links RV Road with an interchange with the Airport Line (Blue Line) at Central Silk Board.

The line will also touch suburban rail and bus depots en route. BMRCL initiated a project on its own on July 9 to extend the Bommasandra line to Attibele.

Got positive response from BMRCL: Official

Aarvee Associates Architects Engineer and Consultants Pvt Limited is conducting a feasibility study that may take six months to complete. The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) has directed the Tamil Nadu government to prepare a feasibility report. “The feasibility report was supposed to be prepared by BMRCL initially. However, with Tamil Nadu showing keen interest in the project, Bengaluru Metro did not go ahead with it. MoHUA has now asked Tamil Nadu to prepare the feasibility report,” sources told TNIE.

“Hosur is just 39km from Bengaluru. With good roads and less traffic compared to Bengaluru, the metro connectivity will further boost the economic prospects of Hosur. Bengaluru will face a tough competition from Hosur,” a source told TNIE.