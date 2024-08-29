Land for Mallikarjun Kharge’s family trust was allotted legally: CM Siddaramaiah

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah here on Wednesday defended the allotment of five acres of land by KIADB to the Siddhartha Vihara Trust, which is run by AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge’s family, saying it was done legally.

“We have done it as per law by taking prescribed money against the land. There is no need to make it an issue. BJP during its tenure allocated hundreds of acres to Chanakya University and RSS-allied organisations. What will they (BJP) say about that,” he questioned.

“When Murugesh Nirani was minister, he got the land allotted to himself. Same was the case with many leaders who run sugar factories and educational institutions. One should go through the archives,” he suggested. He alleged that BJP’s intention is just to target the Kharge family.

“BJP people also allege at times that our family has assets worth Rs 50,000 crore. If we had that much, would Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah leave us free,” he asked.

He claimed that Congress and Mallikarjun Kharge groomed Council Opposition Leader Chalavadi Narayaswamy, but he has been badmouthing the AICC president now. “As per his affidavit, Kharge has KIADB land allotted in Hoskote, Mysuru and Bidadi,” he added.

‘Will seek justice from finance panel’

Siddaramaiah said the government will appeal to the 16th Finance Commission to compensate the state as the previous finance commission handed it a raw deal in tax devolution.

“As the commission will meet me and finance department officials, we will assert that Karnataka has suffered the most concerning tax devolution. Now we are getting 41 per cent and we will demand at least 50 per cent,” he said. Siddaramaiah said the state will also put forth a demand to share the cess and surcharge on fuels which the Centre alone collects and keeps for itself. “The finance commission is a constitutional body and we hope it will give justice to the state,” he added.