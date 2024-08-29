Three held by NIA for sending info on Karwar naval base to Pakistan

KARWAR : Sleuths of NIA took three people into custody on Wednesday for allegedly sending pictures and information related to the INS Kadamba naval base here to enemy countries.

A team of NIA sleuths, including a deputy superintendent of police and three inspectors, took the accused, who worked on a contract basis at the naval base, into their custody.

They have been identified as Sunil Naik from Todur village in Karwar taluk, Vethan Rhandel from Mudga village and Akshay Ravi Naik of Halavalli village.

They were taken into custody after a few accused in NIA custody spilled the beans. “The NIA arrested one Deepak in Hyderabad in 2023 for sending information related to the naval base to Pakistan and other enemy countries. During interrogation, Deepak revealed that Sunil Naik, Vethan Thandel and Akshay Naik sent him pictures and information pertaining to the naval base and he forwarded them to the agents of the enemy countries,” sources said.

Akshay Naik, who was with the naval base earlier, moved to Goa where he worked in a canteen. He was taken into custody in Goa. The other two were taken into custody from the naval base. Sunil Naik was released after issuing a notice, while the other two were taken to a secret location for interrogation, the sources said.