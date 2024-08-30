BJP, Sangh Parivar get training to incite riots: Dinesh Gundu Rao
MANGALURU: Karnataka Health minister Dinesh Gundu Rao on Friday said that BJP and Sangh Parivar have a system where they get trained to incite riots and create disturbances.
Responding to a media query on BJP protesting against CM Siddaramaiah in the alleged MUDA scam, the minister during his visit to Mangaluru, said that it is the work of the RSS to turn lies into truth.
"They give training on how to provoke and create disturbance in the society. BJP is creating ruckus and trying to turn lies into truth across the country. But they will not succeed. We are not afraid and CM Siddaramaiah has not done anything wrong," said Gundu Rao.
"People of the state have understood the baised and how prejudiced Karnataka Governor is and he granted sanction to prosecute CM Siddaramaiah after issuing notice within 12 hours of receiving a private complaint. CM Siddaramaiah has not misused his power nor indulged in corruption. Governor is the head of the state and when he indulges himself in a conspiracy against the government, we should call it political betrayal," he added.
When asked about BJP demanding resignation of Siddaramaiah, the minister said that Siddaramaiah is not B S Yediyurappa. "They are different and do not compare them. BJP must clarify why Yediyurappa had to resign. They do not have the moral right to talk about Siddaramaiah," he added.
Commenting on the Jindal land controversy, the minister said that it was during the time of Basavaraj Bommai and the previous BJP government when sale of land to Jindal company was approved. "They do not have issues to raise. If the sale of land to Jindal was wrong, why did the previous BJP government approve it? We had discussed the matter earlier when we were in power and our minister M B Patil has clarified that lease-cum-sale of 3,677 acres to Jindal Steel is as per the law and they have not given the land for reduced rates."
"Similarly, BJP has given land to RSS Rashtrotthana Parishat, Chanakya University for the lowest price in and around Bengaluru which was worth several crores. Nirani and Yediyurappa were involved. Yediyurappa has taken money from the Jindal for his trust when he was the CM and received a cheque."
"Why did Jindal give money to Yediyurappa's trust? Yediyurappa had given approvals to Jindal for mining. Nirani has taken industry land and built a school. If Kharge's trust has made a mistake or misused it, let there be action but without having any proof, allegations are made. BJP you have done all the wrongs and now they are trying to bring down our government but it will backfire on the BJP. If they keep digging, we will uncover many irregularities during their(BJP) time from the closet. This is a warning to the BJP," he lashed out.
Regarding inspection of hotels and restaurants, the minister said they have already cancelled four licences including one KFC outlet in Bengaluru during raids to check the quality of food. The drive will continue every month against adulterated food as well as manufacturing of food items in an unhygienic manner.