BJP, Sangh Parivar get training to incite riots: Dinesh Gundu Rao

MANGALURU: Karnataka Health minister Dinesh Gundu Rao on Friday said that BJP and Sangh Parivar have a system where they get trained to incite riots and create disturbances.

Responding to a media query on BJP protesting against CM Siddaramaiah in the alleged MUDA scam, the minister during his visit to Mangaluru, said that it is the work of the RSS to turn lies into truth.

"They give training on how to provoke and create disturbance in the society. BJP is creating ruckus and trying to turn lies into truth across the country. But they will not succeed. We are not afraid and CM Siddaramaiah has not done anything wrong," said Gundu Rao.

"People of the state have understood the baised and how prejudiced Karnataka Governor is and he granted sanction to prosecute CM Siddaramaiah after issuing notice within 12 hours of receiving a private complaint. CM Siddaramaiah has not misused his power nor indulged in corruption. Governor is the head of the state and when he indulges himself in a conspiracy against the government, we should call it political betrayal," he added.

When asked about BJP demanding resignation of Siddaramaiah, the minister said that Siddaramaiah is not B S Yediyurappa. "They are different and do not compare them. BJP must clarify why Yediyurappa had to resign. They do not have the moral right to talk about Siddaramaiah," he added.