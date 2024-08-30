BJP warns Karnataka government against removal of Hindu symbol lampposts in Gangavati

BENGALURU: BJP leaders warned the State government against removing lamp posts with Hindu religious symbols in Gangavati, and said that if the posts are removed, they would install them again.

The Gangavati tahsildar had, earlier in the day, ordered the removal of the poles after the Social Democratic Party of India said electrical poles with bows and arrows may hurt religious sentiments. The tahsildar even suggested filing a case against engineers of Karnataka Rural Infrastructure Development Corporation (KRIDL) but this was later withdrawn.

Meanwhile, BJP members across the country started slamming the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government in Karnataka. Senior BJP leader and Bangalore Central MP PC Mohan tweeted, “Anjanadri Hill, Hanuman Ji’s birthplace in Karnataka, had lampposts with Gadda and Bow-Arrow symbols installed, highlighting its cultural significance. But, the anti-Hindu Congress government ordered their removal after the SDPI claimed it hurt their religious sentiments,” he said.

Former minister and senior BJP leader CT Ravi questioned Siddaramaiah on the logic behind removal of the trishul and tilak at Anjanadri, the birthplace of Lord Hanuman.

“How this will hurt religious sentiments? Early morning, prayers are said on the mike which is heard in the entire town, will this not hurt religious sentiments?’’ he asked. Ravi demanded that the government suspend the Gangavati tahsildar, and warned that the lamp posts would be reinstalled.

BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal wanted to know why such laws are limited to one religion. “It is really surprising that the Gangavati tahsildar, instead of working for farmers, has time for such actions. He has taken action based on just one letter, which is surprising,’’ he added.