CM Siddaramaiah seeks Rs 55K crore for Bengaluru development from Centre

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday claimed the 16th Finance Commission has responded positively to rectify the losses the state incurred, to the tune of around Rs 80,000 crore through special grants and tax devolution, in the past five years.

“It is demanded that cess, surcharge and non-tax revenue to the Government of India should be included in the divisible pool. For the welfare of Kalyana Karnataka, Rs 25,000 crore has been earmarked for five years and Rs 5,000 crore is being spent annually. The Central government has also been requested to give a matching grant. For Bengaluru’s development, Rs 55,000 crore is required and the Centre has been requested to grant at least half this amount,” he told reporters.