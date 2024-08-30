Experts raise concerns over Bengaluru’s Rs 12,690 crore tunnel road project

BENGALURU: While the state cabinet has granted administrative approval to the ambitious 18.5-km tunnel road project linking Esteem Mall in Hebbal with Silk Board Junction in South-East Bengaluru, experts have red-flagged it, raising concerns.

They have said that despite the project’s feasibility, it’ll come with many challenges to deal with, besides the Rs 12,690 crore investment will outweigh the benefits.

Dr D Paramesha Naik, Professor, Department of Environmental Science, Bangalore University, expressed his reservations over the project. He pointed out that the project could face problems with geological complexities with hard rocks and fissures, making tunneling difficult and expensive; major disruptions in water table, affecting nearby water sources and structures; Bengaluru’s soil being prone to settlement and instability, potentially affecting tunnel structural integrity; special design considerations for tunnel stability; and environmental concerns as tunneling can impact nearby ecosystems, water bodies, and air quality.

It was precisely due to these challenges and the high costs that the idea of having a Metro Rail network completely underground in Bengaluru was not taken.

Vehicular traffic, unlike Metro Rail’s movement, is highly erratic, posing a high risk. “Rockfalls or tunnel collapses, gas leaks or explosions, flooding or water ingress, and fire risks from equipment or materials are the challenges in the tunnel project,” he said.

Former professor of Geology and Coordinator Bio Park of Bangalore University Renuka Prasad said Bengaluru in recent years has witnessed tremendous vertical growth with building foundations and metro pillars going deeper underground. There are lakhs of borewells that are dug deeper and many apartments have multi-level basement parking. All these structures might be affected due to the tunnel road project. He also pointed out that tunnels will hamper groundwater flow and cause shortage of drinking water.

‘Green cover may be affected due to tunnel road infra’

“Although the city is sitting on hard rock terrain, let’s not forget it’s a thin layer compared to the earth’s radius. Geologists identify it as a tunic or skin of an onion’s outer cover. Earth is also highly dynamic in nature, a lot of readjustments due to plate tectonics create huge changes in this thin layer,” he said, adding that this can cause fractures, faults and folds which could bring down the stability of the tunnels, posing a grave threat to the users.