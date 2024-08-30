Karnataka HC quashes CBI plea in Deputy CM DK Shivakumar disproportionate assets case

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar termed the Karnataka High Court verdict quashing the CBI’s plea in the disproportionate assets case against him, as a victory for the people and the government.

“It is more a victory for the people and the government than a personal one,” he told reporters after the HC quashed the application of CBI and BJP MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal in the DA case.

He said the HC has upheld the decision of the government and that means that the CBI has to either drop the case or appeal in the Supreme Court. The DCM said the previous BJP government could have investigated the case against him through the Lokayukta, but it chose to refer it to the CBI.

Shivakumar said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah took a decision to transfer the case to the Lokayukta, which is investigating the case.

“The CBI had stated that it had completed 90 per cent of the case. How can they complete the investigation without even interrogating me? I have submitted all the documents, which can’t be changed. A BJP leader had submitted an application in this case and I have filed a defamation case against him for making false claims,” he said.

Responding to Yatnal’s statement that he would appeal in the Supreme Court, the DCM questioned Yatnal’s interest in his case. “Even the CBI has nothing to do with the case. This concerns the governments,” he said.

“There will be conspiracy against me until I die. We have to fight it out. These things don’t bother me much nowadays. I remained confident even when I was in Tihar Jail and I will remain so in the future too,” he said.