Karnataka Waqf Board opposes Central Waqf Amendment Bill

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Waqf Board has resolved not to accept the proposed Central Waqf Amendment Bill. A resolution opposing the amendment was passed during the Waqf Board’s administrative committee meeting. The meeting was attended by Minorities Welfare Minister Zameer Ahmad Khan and State Waqf Board Chairman Anwar Basha. After the meeting, Khan and Chief Minister’s Political Secretary Naseer Ahmad submitted a copy of the resolution to CM Siddaramaiah, urging him to write a letter to the Union Government opposing the amendment.

A statement issued by the minister’s office stated that the Waqf Board’s administrative committee has decided that it will not provide any information to the Joint Advisory Committee formed by the Centre. “They asserted that the Waqf Board is an autonomous body, and the proposed amendment is against the interests of the community. They conveyed their concerns to the CM, suggesting that the intention behind the amendment might be different,” the statement read. The meeting also recommended that the State Government pass a resolution against it in the upcoming session and send it to the Centre.