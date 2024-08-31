BJP accuses Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah of fabricating MUDA site allotment documents

BENGALURU: BJP released audio recordings and documents to counter Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s claims that the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) passed a resolution to allot 50:50 sites to his wife.

BJP MLC N Ravikumar said the CM’s claims that the resolution was passed in MUDA for the site allotment is not true. “We have the audio recording of the meeting where the proposal was placed. The matter was discussed, but no order was issued. Fabricated documents have been released to show that the approval was given in the meeting,’’ he told reporters on Friday.

“At that meeting, MUDA Chairman Rajeev, MLCs Yathindra and Marithibbe Gowda, MLAs GT Devegowda, Tanvir Sait and MUDA Commissioner Natesh were present,’’ he said. No approval was given in the meeting, but it was claimed that the MUDA commissioner and chairman agreed to it and a resolution was passed. Based on this resolution, 14 sites were allotted to Siddaramaiah’s wife, he said. The CM should have resigned taking moral responsibility over the MUDA site allotment issue, he added.

Ravikumar said when they pointed out the illegal allotment of 14 MUDA sites, Siddaramaiah said Rs 62 crore should be given to his family in lieu of the land acquired by MUDA. More than 87,000 people who had applied for MUDA sites didn’t get them.

“Will the CM hand over these sites back to MUDA? He did not reply to this in the House too,’’ he claimed.

Ravikumar said the Basavaraj Bommai government had found many such instances of illegal site allotment. Bommai had ordered a probe by a technical expert committee which submitted its report in November last year. The committee had raised the issue of irregular allotments of MUDA sites. “Can the chief minister release this report,” he asked.