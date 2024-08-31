BJP-JDS rift widens over Karnataka's Channapatna bypoll candidate

BENGALURU: The rift between alliance partners BJP and JDS over the candidate for the Channapatna bypolls is out in the open, with talks between the leaders having failed. Former minister CP Yogeshwara, who is lobbying for the ticket, has pinned his hopes on the BJP high command with a section of leaders, including Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the assembly R Ashoka backing him.

At a meeting at Union Minister Pralhad Joshi’s residence in New Delhi on Thursday, Union Minister and JDS state chief HD Kumaraswamy expressed his dissatisfaction against Yogeshwara, who had declared himself as the candidate. However, Ashoka, deputy leader of opposition Arvind Bellad and former CM Basavaraj Bommai, who camped in the national capital, have continued to back Yogeshwara’s candidature, according to sources. Ashoka was of the opinion that whoever may be the NDA candidate, winning the Channapatna seat is more important.

But Yogeshwara is not confident of getting the BJP ticket and has expressed his readiness to contest as a JDS candidate or even as an independent on a BSP ticket, according to sources. He felt he has an edge in a triangular fight.

Interestingly, Kumaraswamy’s son Nikhil, JDS state youth wing president, is organising the party’s rank and file in Channapatna for any eventuality. Karnataka DCM and KPCC president D K Shivakumar too frequented the constituency with a promise of sops to the people.

According to political analysts, the prestige of Kumaraswamy, who held the Channapatna seat, and Shivakumar will be at stake as both want to take control of the Vokkaliga bastion.

I am the candidate: DKS

“I am the candidate from Channapatna as I will sign the B form for the party’s candidate and a vote for the latter is a vote for me,” said D K Shivakumar.