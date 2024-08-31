Chitradurga to host National Space Day with ISRO scientist’s lecture

CHITRADURGA : A National Space Day programme will be organised in Chitradurga on Saturday to commemorate the success of Chandrayaan-3. ISRO scientist Srinath Rathnakar will deliver a lecture on space science evolution, development and the future. The programme is being jointly organised by The New Indian Express in association with Devaraj Urs Education Society (DUES), Chitradurga Science Foundation and Sadguru Ayurveda.

Science teachers from government schools and the students of the Devaraj Urs Education Society will participate. The programme will be presided over by CEO of DUES Chitradurga MC Raghu Chandan, and DC T Venkatesh will inaugurate the event. Senior General Manager TNIE, Karnataka, P Suresh Kumar, proprietor of Sadguru Ayurveda DS Pradeep, president of Chitradurga Science Foundation Dr GN Mallikarjunappa, Taramandala chief Yerriswamy, Astrogazer HST Swamy and others will take part. Apart from a lecture on space exploration, there will be an interaction between teachers, students and the scientist.

August 23 will be remembered forever as the day the country made its indelible mark on space exploration. A year ago, on this day, ISRO, under the leadership of S Somanath, achieved an extraordinary feat by successfully landing the Chandrayaan-3’s Vikram lander near the Moon’s South Pole.