Karnataka: BJP likely to field Bharath Bommai for Shiggaon bypoll

BENGALURU: Bharath Bommai, an industrialist and son of BJP leader and former CM Basavaraj Bommai, is likely to be the party candidate for the bypoll from the Shiggaon Assembly constituency. Party leaders are backing Bharath based on ground surveys and are said to have conveyed to the top brass about giving him the ticket.

Bommai had represented Shiggaon as an MLA and had resigned after becoming an MP, winning the Haveri-Gadag Lok Sabha constituency. A BJP leader said, “We do not have any other candidate in Shiggaon.”

Meanwhile, BJP sources said Bommai has been meeting a diverse section of people in Shiggaon for the last few weeks. Bharath is also said to be making preparations. If Bharath gets the ticket, he will be the third generation from the Bommai family to contest the polls. Basavaraj’s father SR Bommai was a CM.