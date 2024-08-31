Karnataka: Tumakuru contractors alleged increased commission demands under Congress rule

TUMAKURU: Tumakuru District Civil Contractors’ Association president and senior Congress leader AD Balaramaiah on Friday alleged that contractors have to pay more than 40% commission to get their bills cleared after the Congress came to power.

The recent raid and arrest of some engineers by the Lokayukta Police at Chikkanayakanahalli were based on a complaint by local contractors as the accused sought huge amounts of money to clear their bills for works done under the Jal Jeevan Mission, he told reporters.

Balaramaiah, who was Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s staunch supporter during the 2013 Assembly elections, alleged that Congress MLAs and ministers have directed Zilla Panchayat officials not to clear the bills of contractors if commission is not paid.

Balaramaiah and other office-bearers of the association said they will stop ongoing works and launch an agitation if steps are not taken to end the commission menace.

“During the Bharatiya Janata Party rule, 40% commission was paid. Now, it is more than 40%,” Balaramaiah further alleged.

‘Corruption has increased now’

Ahead of the Assembly elections, Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar promised that if their party comes to power, they will put an end to corruption. However, the situation has not changed even after one-and-a-half years of Congress coming to power. “Instead of decreasing, corruption has increased,” they said. “Earlier, LoC was issued on the basis of seniority. But now, the ministers and legislators are pressuring officials to clear the bills of only those who pay commission. To get the bills for works under the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) cleared, we have to pay bribes to ZP officials through engineers,” the office-bearers alleged. Association secretary BP Suresh Kumar, treasurer Kodandaramaiah, and convenor Harish were present.