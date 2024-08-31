Karnataka updates signage rules for integrated medical practitioners

BENGALURU: In response to the concerns from the Karnataka State Registered Integrated Medical Practitioners Association, the health department introduced a new regulation for integrated doctors.

Previously, practitioners who are qualified to offer both allopathy and indigenous medicine had to use a light green colour board similar to that of Ayush doctors, who practise Indian medicine (Unani, Ayurveda, Siddha, and Homeopathy). However, the common use of a light green board lacked a clear differentiation, which was potentially misleading patients, as per the integrated doctors.

The association president Dr Aravinda Paradkar argued that the uniform green board failed to distinguish integrated doctors from their Ayush counterparts. He highlighted that the use of a single colour could confuse patients into believing that all doctors at the establishments, which display a light green board, provide both allopathic and Ayush services, especially in rural areas.

With integrated medical courses discontinued nearly 30 years ago, and only a limited number of these practitioners remaining, clear signage became crucial to avoid deception. Considering these issues, the health department mandated a new board design for integrated doctors. Under the new regulation, these doctors must display a board that is horizontally divided, with the upper half in light green, and the lower half in light blue, to ensure transparency and avoid confusion among visitors.

Under the Karnataka Private Medical Establishments (KPME) Act, all private medical establishments (PMEs) must display a colour-coded board. The board must include the establishment’s name, registration number, and the name of the owner or manager.

The colour of the board indicates the system of medicine practised — Light Blue for Allopathy, Light Green for Ayush medicine, and a combination of both for integrated services.