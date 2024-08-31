KMF to launch milk, curd sales in Delhi starting October

BENGALURU: Come October, Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) will start selling milk and curd in Delhi. KMF officials said that the demand and consumption of cow milk is increasing in most parts of the country, making it ideal for KMF to expand its business.

“We aim to enter the Delhi market from October first week, with our four varieties - blue, green, red, and orange. The aim is to sell around 2 lakh litres of milk daily for the first six months and then gradually expand,” said KMF Managing Director MK Jagadish. KMF officials said this the first time that the company is moving towards the north Indian states for direct sales with sales on a daily basis and not just with GoodLife brand. According to the data, Mother Dairy sells around 10 lakh litres of cow milk daily.

“We are a cow milk brand and we also have a good chance in the market in Delhi. Incase of curd, we aim to sell close to 25,000 litres a day. We are aiming to sell milk and curd through retailers and traders, but largely through online sales,” he added.

KMF officials also said that there has been an 20% growth in the sales compared to last year. The milk procurement at the moment is 1 crore litre and the sales has increased by 2-2.5 lakh litres per day. KMF officials added that there is also an increase in the sales of sweets and other dairy items over the last few months.