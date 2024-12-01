Disability welfare funds not slashed, says Priyank Kharge

KALABURAGI: RDPR Minister Priyank Kharge, who is also Kalaburagi district in-charge minister, has denied the charges made by the opposition parties that the State Government has reduced 80% grant to the Department of Disabled and Senior Citizens and diverted it to implement the guarantee schemes.

Priyank said that grants to many departments, including the RDPR department, have been increased. He clarified that the grants for the department of Disabled and Senior Citizens have been given on the basis of the action plan submitted by it. Priyank challenged state BJP president BY Vijayendra to expel BJP leaders like Basanagouda Patil Yatnal and Muniratna. “Infighting has increased in the state BJP... there is BJP vs BJP in Karnataka. People are laughing at Yatnal and Muniratna who are giving statements against Vijayendra,” he added.

On Leader of Opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka criticising the government for registering a case against a seer of the Vokkaliga community for seeking the cancellation of voting rights of Muslims, Priyank asked the former to clarify whether the law of the land would apply to everybody or not.